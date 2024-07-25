Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,666,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,873,000 after buying an additional 190,062 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after buying an additional 196,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $27,554,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.