Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $986.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,292. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $909.87 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,012.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $940.83.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

