Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

