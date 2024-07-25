Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

