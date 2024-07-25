Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.30.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

