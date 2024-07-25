Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Life Time Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Life Time Group
In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Company Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
