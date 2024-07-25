Life Time Group (LTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. Mizuho upped their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.