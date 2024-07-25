Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

