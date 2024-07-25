Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.64.

LMT stock opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $519.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

