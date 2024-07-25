Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $565.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.64.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $519.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

