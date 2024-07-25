Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $513.08 and last traded at $503.05. Approximately 619,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.29.

The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

