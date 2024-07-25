Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Logitech International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.