Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Loop Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loop Industries stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Industries
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.