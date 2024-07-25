Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 118.35% and a negative net margin of 14,713.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loop Industries stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

(Get Free Report)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.