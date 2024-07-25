Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

