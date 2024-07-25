Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

