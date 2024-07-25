Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

