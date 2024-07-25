Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

