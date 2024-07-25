M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
MHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
