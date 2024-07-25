Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.97

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 63181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

