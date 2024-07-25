Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.27.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 over the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

