Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

Magnite stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $6,656,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 267.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 390,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.