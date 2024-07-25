MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.