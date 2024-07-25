MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.