MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 6.2 %

MMYT opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.