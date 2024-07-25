Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 254.40 ($3.29), with a volume of 4275787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.80 ($3.32).

Several research firms have commented on EMG. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.16) to GBX 324 ($4.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.07) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.33, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Dixit Joshi bought 38,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($128,889.85). 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

