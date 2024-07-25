Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth about $17,527,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Manchester United by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,270,000 after purchasing an additional 627,283 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $8,487,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth about $3,195,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

