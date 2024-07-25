Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $247.39. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $250.95, with a volume of 101,471 shares.

The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 10.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

