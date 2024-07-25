Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.43.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $249.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.