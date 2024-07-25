Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
LOAN opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
