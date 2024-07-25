Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:MTW opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

