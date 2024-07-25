ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) vs. YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Financial Survey

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ManpowerGroup and YY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 0 5 1 0 2.17 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than YY Group.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 0.25% 11.08% 2.90% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ManpowerGroup and YY Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $18.91 billion 0.18 $88.80 million $0.97 75.04 YY Group $31.77 million 0.89 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.