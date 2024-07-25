Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$30.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -191.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.98. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

