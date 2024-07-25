Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $626,487. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

