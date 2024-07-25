Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance
Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 243,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus & Millichap
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.