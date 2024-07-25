MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $37.00 at DA Davidson

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

HZO opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

