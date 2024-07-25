MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $218.04 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

