Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Marston’s Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:MARS opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £240.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.48.

Get Marston's alerts:

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.