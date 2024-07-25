Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Marston’s Stock Down 2.8 %

LON:MARS opened at GBX 38 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £240.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,303.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.48.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

