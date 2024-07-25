Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

