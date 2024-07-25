Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Stephens

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,035,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,924,000 after acquiring an additional 215,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

