McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $246.12 and last traded at $249.67. Approximately 1,749,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,444,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.05.

Specifically, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $274.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

