Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2024 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $381.88 on Thursday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.66.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.