MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head to Head Comparison

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 126.63%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 470.18%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -890.13% -259.68% -61.31% MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 5.04 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.66 MeiraGTx $11.38 million 25.77 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.90

MeiraGTx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.