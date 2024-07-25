Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.28

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

