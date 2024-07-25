Merck & Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $9.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $318.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

