MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of MeridianLink worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Stock Down 1.3 %

MLNK opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.02. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

