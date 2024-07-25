Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $3.28 to $3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.280-3.350 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

