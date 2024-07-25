Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.27% of Meritage Homes worth $718,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE MTH opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

