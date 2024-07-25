Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM) Insider Stuart (Brad) Sampson Sells 534,063 Shares of Stock

Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM – Get Free Report) insider Stuart (Brad) Sampson sold 534,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$14,419.70 ($9,613.13).

Metallica Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Metallica Minerals Company Profile

Metallica Minerals Limited engages in the development, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for silica sand, copper, and gold projects. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cape Flattery Silica Sand Project covering an area of 36 Km2 exploration tenure located in Northern Queensland.

