Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM) Insider Stuart (Brad) Sampson Sells 534,063 Shares of Stock

Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX:MLM – Get Free Report) insider Stuart (Brad) Sampson sold 534,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$14,419.70 ($9,613.13).
Metallica Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Metallica Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallica Minerals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallica Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallica Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.