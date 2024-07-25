MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung Sells 17,014 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $527,774.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 914,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,366,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,953,297.39.

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,738.50.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

