Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $50.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $50.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $50.52. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,384.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,419.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.29. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

