Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.