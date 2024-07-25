MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,663,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $842,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,023,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,983,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.